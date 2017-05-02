Peel Hunt Raises Countryside Properties PLC (CSP) Price Target to GBX 350

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 310 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.52) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CSP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Countryside Properties PLC to an overweight rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.55) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 346 ($4.47) target price on shares of Countryside Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) opened at 273.30 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 220.30 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.29. Countryside Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 290.00.
Countryside Properties PLC Company Profile
Countryside Properties plc (Countryside) is a United Kingdom-based housebuilder and regeneration partner, primarily operating in London and the South East of England, and with a presence in the North West of England. Countryside operates through two divisions: Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Company’s Housebuilding division develops medium to larger-scale sites, providing private housing on private land, primarily around London and in the South East of England.
