Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. Maintains Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health Corp were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 81.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. CVS Health Corp had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. CVS Health Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $82.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Vetr cut shares of CVS Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.78 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CVS Health Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

In other news, EVP Jonathan C. Roberts sold 61,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,895,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 95,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $7,714,460.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,027.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,796 shares of company stock worth $16,101,642. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

