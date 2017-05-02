PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.66 million.

CNXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PC Connection in a report on Friday, April 21st.

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) opened at 29.27 on Tuesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business earned $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.86 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $439,158.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,834,157.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $347,166.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,509. Insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc is a provider of a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company conducts its business operations through three business segments: small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB), Large Account and Public Sector. The Company enables customers to design, enable, manage and service their IT environments.

