Patterson-UTI Energy’s (PTEN) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded up 1.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511,997 shares. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. The company’s market cap is $3.22 billion.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.82 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 67,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 217.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 362,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 248,483 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,801,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,805,000 after buying an additional 1,979,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,150,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,267,000 after buying an additional 468,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

