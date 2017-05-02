Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Raised by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger Limited. were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 5.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 9,507.1% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 72.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $87.84. The stock’s market cap is $100.46 billion.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Schlumberger Limited.’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

WARNING: “Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Raised by Park National Corp OH” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/park-national-corp-oh-purchases-4805-shares-of-schlumberger-limited-slb-updated.html.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Monday, April 24th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on Schlumberger Limited. from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on Schlumberger Limited. from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger Limited.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Limited. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger Limited. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.