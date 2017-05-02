Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Director Sells C$791,010.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Ronald Douglas Miller sold 43,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$791,010.00.

Ronald Douglas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Ronald Douglas Miller sold 90,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.98, for a total value of C$1,618,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ronald Douglas Miller sold 12,300 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$196,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ronald Douglas Miller sold 4,700 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$75,200.00.

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) opened at 16.70 on Tuesday. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company’s market capitalization is $2.56 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mackie increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$16.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.45.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

