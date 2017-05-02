Evercore ISI Upgrades Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group Inc (NASDAQ:PGRE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, April 17th.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of Paramount Group (NASDAQ:PGRE) opened at 16.47 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.80 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Paramount Group (NASDAQ:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Paramount Group will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 565.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 86,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 336.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 126,471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Paramount Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Paramount Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,846,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,554,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Paramount Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping Class A office properties in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, District of Columbia (DC) and San Francisco. The Company conducts its business through, and substantially all its interests in properties and investments are held by, Paramount Group Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership).

