Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $278,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,760,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $2,829,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,822,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,691,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) opened at 76.70 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 123,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $9,171,095.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,420 shares in the company, valued at $34,302,315.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph B. Donahue sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $511,511.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,998.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,567 shares of company stock worth $42,100,670 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

