Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $256,000 in Orbital ATK Inc (OA)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE:OA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orbital ATK by 14.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Orbital ATK by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in Orbital ATK by 1,338.8% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Orbital ATK during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Orbital ATK during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE:OA) opened at 98.34 on Tuesday. Orbital ATK Inc has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $102.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of -0.25.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Orbital ATK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Orbital ATK Inc will post $6.10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OA shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Orbital ATK from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.97.

In other Orbital ATK news, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $190,278.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $548,361. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison H. Schmitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $99,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

