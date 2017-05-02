Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 400 Alleghany Co. (Y)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) opened at 612.42 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $510.17 and a 12 month high of $667.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $617.08 and its 200-day moving average is $597.84.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.27. The company earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post $31.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th.

In other Alleghany news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.10, for a total transaction of $330,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Lavin sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.59, for a total transaction of $350,346.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,508.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,528. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

