Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $133,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) opened at 180.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.62 and its 200-day moving average is $168.39. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $82.90 and a 52 week high of $198.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $427.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post $8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $104,661.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,877.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,028,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,259 shares of company stock worth $3,244,494 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

