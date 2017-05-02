Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,990,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,922,000 after buying an additional 249,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 255,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) opened at 38.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,010,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Randall sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $94,429.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,722.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,554 shares of company stock worth $1,502,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

