First National Bank of Omaha Maintains Position in Pandora Media Inc (P)

First National Bank of Omaha held its position in shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock at the end of the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Pandora Media were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,097 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,983 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,532 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at about $18,979,000.

Shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) opened at 10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The firm’s market cap is $2.54 billion. Pandora Media Inc has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The business earned $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Pandora Media’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pandora Media Inc will post ($0.42) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.83 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

In other news, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,230.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Gerbitz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,188.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,464 over the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

