Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) opened at 54.69 on Thursday. Pampa Energia has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.02 billion.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pampa Energia stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energia SA is an integrated electricity company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. Its segments include generation, transmission, distribution, oil and gas, and holding and others. Its generation segment includes a direct and indirect equity interest in Central Piedra Buena SA, Central Termica Guemes SA, Central Termica Loma de la Lata SA and Pampa Comercializadora S.A, among others, and investments in companies in the electricity generation sector.

