Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at FBN Securities

FBN Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, April 17th. They currently have $115.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America Corp reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $168.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) opened at 108.42 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.98 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.51. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $107.31 and a 52-week high of $165.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm earned $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.91 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 21,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 118.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 51,136 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 9,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 27,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

