PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm earned $267.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) opened at 50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $57.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. FIG Partners raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Rusnak bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,414.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $98,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,934 shares in the company, valued at $25,256,598.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $218,398 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

