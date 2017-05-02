Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Friday, April 14th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) traded down 0.15% during trading on Friday, reaching $98.63. 645,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.84. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $101.01.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 44.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

