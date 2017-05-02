Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.42.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) traded up 0.72% on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 694,935 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company’s market cap is $1.83 billion.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business earned $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/pacira-pharmaceuticals-inc-pcrx-earns-outperform-rating-from-analysts-at-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

