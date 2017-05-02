OvaScience Inc (OVAS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group AG

OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OvaScience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OvaScience in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) opened at 1.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. OvaScience has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm’s market capitalization is $53.46 million.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. OvaScience had a negative net margin of 11,642.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.66%. The company earned $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OvaScience will post ($1.54) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OvaScience by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OvaScience by 92.6% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 91,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in OvaScience by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in OvaScience by 1,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 338,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 309,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Security LLC bought a new position in OvaScience during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OvaScience Company Profile

OvaScience, Inc is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue.

