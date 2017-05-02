Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.3 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce $330.3 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330 million to $330.5 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $348.4 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $330.3 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. WFG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) opened at 26.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. Outfront Media has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $27.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,942.58%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides advertising space (displays) on out-of-home advertising structures and sites in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments are U.S. Media and Other. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The Other segment includes International and Sports Marketing.

