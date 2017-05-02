Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company earned $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Otter Tail updated its FY17 guidance to $1.60-1.75 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.30. 115,440 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

In other news, VP George A. Koeck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $30,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/otter-tail-co-ottr-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-06-eps.html.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.