Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) opened at 21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $171.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post $1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 561,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 60,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s activities involve accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans.

