Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) traded down 1.97% on Thursday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,174 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.55. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 2,560,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,898,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 28.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 65.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA during the third quarter valued at $14,639,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after buying an additional 197,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons SA

Orion Engineered Carbons SA is a producer of carbon black. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is engaged in the production of specialty carbon black. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is involved in the production of rubber carbon black.

