Origin Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,803,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Visa by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,846,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $378,123,000 after buying an additional 4,268,933 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,551,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $511,146,000 after buying an additional 4,213,802 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $312,745,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 719.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,445,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $268,897,000 after buying an additional 3,024,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. The business earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post $3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Vetr raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.32 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 31,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $2,874,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,771 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,837 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

