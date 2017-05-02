Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $100,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $232,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) opened at 241.70 on Tuesday. O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $239.12 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.90.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive Inc will post $12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research cut O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $296.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.34.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Rashkow sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.61, for a total value of $133,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,998.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,555,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

