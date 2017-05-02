Capstone Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,950 Shares of Orange SA (ORAN)

Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Orange SA (NASDAQ:ORAN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Orange SA were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Orange SA by 22.0% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,157,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,192,000 after buying an additional 569,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange SA during the third quarter worth about $6,939,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orange SA by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,249,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after buying an additional 406,710 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange SA by 1,371.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 188,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Orange SA by 690.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 154,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 135,335 shares during the last quarter.

Orange SA (NASDAQ:ORAN) opened at 15.57 on Tuesday. Orange SA has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange SA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange SA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Orange SA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Orange SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Orange SA in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Orange SA Company Profile

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services.

