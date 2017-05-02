Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America Corp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $47.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) traded up 0.20% on Thursday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,118,316 shares. The company has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. Oracle also saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 30,695 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 315% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,405 call options.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Oracle’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $32,508,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,976,698.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $18,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,644,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,440,760 shares of company stock worth $291,341,238 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 109,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 107,202 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 79.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 64.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

