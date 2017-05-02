Oppenheimer Holdings Weighs in on Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report issued on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VZ. Vetr raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) opened at 45.88 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $28,889.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $603,133.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at $775,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,773 shares of company stock worth $2,815,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 299.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

