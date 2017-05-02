Priceline Group’s (PCLN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a $2,000.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,860.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $1,935.00 price objective on Priceline Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut Priceline Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark Co. boosted their price objective on Priceline Group from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Vetr raised Priceline Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,759.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $1,900.00 target price on Priceline Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Priceline Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,836.83.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) opened at 1869.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,776.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,608.14. Priceline Group has a 1-year low of $1,148.06 and a 1-year high of $1,890.83.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.09 by $1.12. Priceline Group had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Priceline Group will post $74.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total transaction of $212,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,961,727. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total value of $5,281,119.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $35,955,566.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Priceline Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Priceline Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

