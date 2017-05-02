ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Position Raised by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 1.6% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 0.07% of ONEOK worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blenheim Capital Management BV bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 51.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) opened at 53.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/oneok-inc-oke-shares-bought-by-howe-rusling-inc-updated.html.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised ONEOK to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.