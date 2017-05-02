ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.
OKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) opened at 53.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.19.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 182.22%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $106,193,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,037,000 after buying an additional 1,145,098 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $45,645,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $36,425,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,680,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,142,000 after buying an additional 584,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.
ONEOK Company Profile
ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.
