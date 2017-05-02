OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OB) Stake Held by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC continued to hold its position in OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:OB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.12% of OneBeacon Insurance Group worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in OneBeacon Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in OneBeacon Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneBeacon Insurance Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OneBeacon Insurance Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in OneBeacon Insurance Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:OB) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,356 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.62. OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287 million for the quarter. OneBeacon Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Analysts expect that OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneBeacon Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded OneBeacon Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About OneBeacon Insurance Group

OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OneBeacon) is a specialty property and casualty insurance writer that offers a range of insurance products in the United States. The Company’s segments include Specialty Products, Specialty Industries, and Investing, Financing and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Specialty Products segment consisted of 10 underwriting operating segments representing an aggregation based on those that offer products, coverages and services to customers across the United States.

