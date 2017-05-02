Highbridge Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMED. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 292.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) opened at 3.90 on Tuesday. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The company’s market capitalization is $145.85 million.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,307.23% and a negative net margin of 409.54%. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($1.97) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Hager sold 4,316 shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $39,102.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Patel sold 5,754 shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $52,131.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,543 shares of company stock worth $149,880 over the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer’s growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. The Company’s therapeutic candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Navicixizumab (Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), Anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32) and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11).

