Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) Downgraded to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) was downgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 17th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) opened at 3.90 on Monday. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The firm’s market capitalization is $145.85 million.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,307.23%. The company earned $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $58,645.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Patel sold 5,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $52,131.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,543 shares of company stock valued at $149,880 over the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMED. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer’s growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. The Company’s therapeutic candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Navicixizumab (Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), Anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32) and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11).

