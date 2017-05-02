Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, April 17th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) opened at 3.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company’s market capitalization is $145.85 million.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company earned $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,307.23% and a negative net margin of 409.54%. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.97) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Hager sold 4,316 shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $39,102.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Patel sold 5,754 shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $52,131.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,543 shares of company stock worth $149,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 292.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,812,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after buying an additional 472,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,003,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 91,835 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer’s growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. The Company’s therapeutic candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Navicixizumab (Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), Anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32) and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11).

