Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The firm earned $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) opened at 82.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.28. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.
OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.
In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $119,196.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $171,049.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,912.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,322,000 after buying an additional 406,076 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,774,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,827,000 after buying an additional 400,521 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,035,000 after buying an additional 220,485 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,647,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,476,000 after buying an additional 563,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,235,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,045,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.
