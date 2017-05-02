Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The firm earned $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) opened at 82.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.28. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/omnicom-group-inc-omc-announces-earnings-results-updated.html.

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $119,196.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $171,049.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,912.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,322,000 after buying an additional 406,076 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,774,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,827,000 after buying an additional 400,521 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,035,000 after buying an additional 220,485 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,647,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,476,000 after buying an additional 563,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,235,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,045,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.