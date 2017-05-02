OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $139,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) opened at 98.78 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.27 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post $4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. B. Riley began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Sunday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

