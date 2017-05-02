OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.743 Million Stake in Unilever plc (UL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Unilever plc makes up about 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Unilever plc were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever plc by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever plc by 33.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever plc by 1.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,453,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Unilever plc by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Unilever plc by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 89,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) opened at 51.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. Unilever plc has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC lowered Unilever plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded Unilever plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. ABN Amro lowered Unilever plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Unilever plc in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

