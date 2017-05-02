OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) opened at 216.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.58 and a 200-day moving average of $193.48. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post $9.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/old-second-national-bank-of-aurora-has-2-471-million-stake-in-roper-technologies-inc-rop-updated.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.26, for a total transaction of $535,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,904 shares in the company, valued at $13,692,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.