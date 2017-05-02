OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blenheim Capital Management BV purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 51.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) opened at 53.02 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $59.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 182.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ONEOK to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.

