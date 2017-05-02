Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

Separately, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) traded down 0.94% on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 19,995 shares of the stock traded hands. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Burnett bought 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,820.54. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,445.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Dent acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,500.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,597 shares of company stock worth $186,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 60.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 40.6% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Old Line Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a chartered trust company engaged in commercial banking business, making various types of loans, investments and accepting deposits. The Bank markets its financial services to small to medium sized businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers and clients.

