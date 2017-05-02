Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Given Hold Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OZM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) opened at 2.41 on Wednesday. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $445.63 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 106.32%. The company earned $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post $0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and real estate business.

