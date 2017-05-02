Ocera Therapeutics’ (OCRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Ocera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Aegis in a report released on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ocera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ocera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Ocera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.
Shares of Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) opened at 1.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Ocera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock’s market cap is $29.74 million.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCRX. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ocera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,184,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Ocera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,621,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Ocera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $328,000. VHCP Management II LLC raised its stake in Ocera Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 1,088,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management LLC raised its stake in Ocera Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. VHCP Management LLC now owns 856,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ocera Therapeutics
Ocera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acute and chronic orphan liver diseases. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its clinical candidate, OCR-002, for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy (HE). OCR-002 is a molecule, ornithine phenylacetate, which functions as an ammonia scavenger.
