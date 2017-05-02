Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oceaneering International (OII) to Sell

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. is an advanced applied technology company that provides engineered services and hardware to customers who operate in marine, space and other harsh environments. The company supplies a comprehensive range of integrated technical services to a wide array of industries and is one of the world’s largest underwater services contractors. “

OII has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) traded down 1.29% on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,252 shares. The firm’s market cap is $2.56 billion. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $446.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oceaneering International (OII) to Sell” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/oceaneering-international-oii-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $98,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 39,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $21,063,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 96.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 391,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 192,628 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 84,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.