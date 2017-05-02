NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA offers digital media processors and related software for a wide range of visual computing platforms. Shares of NVIDIA has underperformed the broader industry over the past three months. The downside can be attributed to cautious forward-looking prospects of the PC industry, made by the research firms IDC and Gartner. Both firms agreed that the recent surge in DRAM prices and short supply of SSD will lead to an increase in PC prices. Also, analyst Jim Cramer recently downgraded NVDA to “Underweight.” These hindrances make us slightly cautious about NVIDIA’s near-term performance. Going forward, competition from the likes of Intel and QUALCOMM adds to the woes. Nonetheless, NVIDIA’s sustained efforts toward attaining robust position in several emerging industries such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), deep learning and driverless cars industry remain the positives.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Crest reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded up 2.24% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.64. 7,693,333 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business earned $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 23.82%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 53,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $5,630,196.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,217,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $76,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,442 shares in the company, valued at $16,277,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,906 shares of company stock worth $32,645,625 over the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 335,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,018,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $1,898,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 8,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

