NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NSH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group AG

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:NSH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSH. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NuStar GP Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar GP Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered NuStar GP Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NuStar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) opened at 27.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.12. NuStar GP Holdings has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

NuStar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business earned $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. NuStar GP Holdings had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 98.17%. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar GP Holdings will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. NuStar GP Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 170.31%.

In other NuStar GP Holdings news, Director William E. Greehey bought 40,000 shares of NuStar GP Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,638,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,683,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in NuStar GP Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar GP Holdings by 1.8% in the first quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NuStar GP Holdings by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar GP Holdings by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NuStar GP Holdings by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products.

