Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Home Depot by 333.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 48,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 71,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 154.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 8.23%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post $7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/numeric-investors-llc-raises-stake-in-home-depot-inc-hd-updated.html.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Vetr downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.61 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Home Depot to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.