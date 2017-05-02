Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded up 0.67% on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 1,639,925 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.25 billion. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.37 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, VP Adam Bruce Bowden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert C. Schassler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,631 shares of company stock valued at $930,364. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,509,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,392,000 after buying an additional 593,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,013,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,693,000 after buying an additional 980,363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 60.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,721,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,109,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 13.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,938,000 after buying an additional 283,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,085,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,196,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

