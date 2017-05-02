Washington Trust Bank Buys 1,182 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 88.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 111,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,278,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argentus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 55,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) opened at 16.67 on Tuesday. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The company’s market capitalization is $5.27 billion.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.00. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post $0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director John C. Wilder, Jr. acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,808.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG) is an integrated power company. The Company is engaged in producing, selling and delivering electricity and related products and services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Generation, Retail, Renewables, NRG Yield, Inc (NRG Yield) and Corporate activities.

