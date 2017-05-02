Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has $1.455 Million Stake in NQ Mobile Inc (NQ)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NQ Mobile Inc (NYSE:NQ) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. NQ Mobile accounts for 0.3% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership owned 0.35% of NQ Mobile worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NQ Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in NQ Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. State Street Corp raised its position in NQ Mobile by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in NQ Mobile during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in NQ Mobile by 7.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NQ Mobile Inc (NYSE:NQ) opened at 3.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $381.79 million. NQ Mobile Inc has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NQ Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About NQ Mobile

NQ Mobile Inc is a global provider of mobile Internet services. The Company provides a portfolio of offerings, including mobile game publishing platforms, mobile advertising platforms, mobile entertainment applications and platforms, mobile security and productivity applications, as well as other mobile applications.

